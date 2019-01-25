Huntsville church volunteers offering weekly dinners to furloughed workers

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Thursday volunteers at St. Stephen’s Episcopal church offered its second dinner for furloughed federal employees.
A handful of volunteers prepared meals for roughly 12 workers and their family members. One son of a furloughed FBI worker said it left an impact.
“To have a local church that’s willing to provide a meal for us, it’s just something that’s so special to us and we really appreciate it,” said Grant Grant Hershbine.
The volunteers sent 25 more in boxes to TSA agents working Thursday.
“I think it’s extremely important right now because not all families are two income families, and for those people that aren’t this is a hard time for them,” said volunteer Peg Jones.
The volunteers will be hosting dinner for furloughed workers at the church every Tuesday and Thursday from 5:30-7 p.m. until the shutdown ends.
They ask interested parties to call 256-881-7223 to RSVP.
