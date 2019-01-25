FAA halts flights to LaGuardia amid government shutdown, report says

(Gray News) - The Federal Aviation Administration has halted flights to LaGuardia Airport in New York.
Flight traffic to the airport has been delayed, according to the FAA’s U.S. flight map. The administration has not released a statement on the incident.
The move is due to a staffing shortage caused by the ongoing government shutdown. The government shutdown is in its 35th day. The flight stop was ordered around 10 a.m. Friday, according to CNBC.
LaGuardia, located in Queens, NY, is the busiest U.S. airport that does not have a direct connection to Europe, according to its website.
The airport is the 20th busiest in the country with passenger traffic more than 29.7 million per year, according to FAA.
The airport has two runways, four terminals and about 15 airlines operating in its facilities.
The airport was named after New York Mayor Fiorello La Guardia (mayor from 1934 to 1945), who wanted an airport that served New York City. The closest airport at that time was in Newark, NJ.
