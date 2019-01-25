Dry but cool weekend ahead

The FIRST ALERT is out for the *possibility* of a wintry mix turning to snow by Tuesday morning as a clipper system comes through. Rain showers will begin late Monday night and temperatures will fall. Freezing rain will begin to make roads icy and a wintry mix will turn to snow by early Tuesday morning. Travel may be hazardous on Tuesday. This forecast may change some over the next few days so be sure to check back for the latest updates!