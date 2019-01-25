Counterfeit money circulating through Decatur, police say

DECATUR, AL (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department is warning the public about an increase in counterfeit currency circulating throughout the city.
Police are urging all merchants and residents to pay close attention to the currency that they may receive.
The department sent images of counterfeit examples that are currently in circulation. They contain the word “REPLICA” and Chinese symbols on the bills.
The currency can be seen in any denomination, and these are only a few examples of the types of counterfeit currency that are currently circulating.
If you see any type of counterfeit currency, please contact the Decatur Police Department at 256-341-4660.
