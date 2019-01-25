Cold and quiet today, but next week could get even colder

The beginning of the new work week will be mostly sunny. The wind direction will shift southerly, and filter in warmer and more humid air into the area. Highs Monday are expected to reach the mid 50s. Another cold front will pass through the area and squeeze out some precipitation. Tuesday brings a chance for wintry precipitation along with a drop in temperatures. This cold blast of air is expected to hang around for the rest of the week. Highs will only make it into the 30s most days next week, and lows could fall into the teens.