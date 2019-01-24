Clerk assaulted; Crooks try to steal ATM in Cullman

CULLMAN AL (WBRC)- Cullman police are looking for two black men they say assaulted a gas station clerk , stole from the business and tried to steal an ATM early Thursday morning.
Chief Kenny Culpepper said the suspects attached a tow strap to the ATM inside the Chevron gas station on Highway 278 West and Interstate 65 but were unsuccessful in removing it.
The suspects are driving a red 2001-2004 Hyundai Santa Fe. Police say the SUV has heavy damage to the right front. The passenger door is damaged and has a broken out window on the driver’s side of the SUV. Both suspects wore masks and gloves in attempts to conceal their identities.
The clerk was checked out by EMT’s and is OK.
Anyone with information is asked to call 256-775-7170.
