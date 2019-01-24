Clerk assaulted; Crooks try to steal ATM in Cullman

At around 0250 hours of January 24th the Chevron station located near the intersection of I-65 and Highway 278W was robbed. The suspects were driving a red 2001-2004 Hyundai Sante Fe. Due to their unsuccessful attempts to steal the ATM located within the store this vehicle has suffered heavy damage to the right front, especially around the front passenger door. It is also damaged, to include a broken out window, on the driver's side of the vehicle. There were two black male suspects involved in this offense. One suspect robbed the cashier and stole from the business. The cashier was assaulted and received medical care on scene. Initial reports that she was possibly "pistol whipped" are inaccurate. The other suspect used a tow strap to unsuccessfully attempt to dislodge the ATM located just inside the entryway. Both suspects wore masks and gloves in attempts to conceal their identities. We appreciate any assistance from the public in locating the suspects or the vehicle used in this offense. If you think you may know who these persons are, please contact Investigation at 256-775-7170 or send a PM. Please do not leave any names in the comment section below. Share this message with your FB friends.