Alligators freeze in NC swamp with noses above ice

How alligators survive in frozen water
January 24, 2019 at 12:36 AM CST - Updated January 24 at 9:41 PM

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (AP) — Alligators in one North Carolina swamp have once again allowed themselves to freeze in place with their noses above the ice.

The Charlotte Observer reports The Swamp Park manager George Howard says 18 American alligators froze Monday night and stayed frozen all day Tuesday. He says the alligators seem to sense when the water is at its freezing point and poke their noses into the air "at just the right moment."

American Alligators in Ice 2019

Posted by The Swamp Park on Tuesday, January 22, 2019

Howard has said frozen alligators enter a state of "brumation," which is similar to hibernation.

Alligators in the 65-acre park and sanctuary in Ocean Isle Beach weathered freezing temperatures for the first time this way last January. He says those alligators thawed out days later with no apparent injuries.

For those that requested some photos of the Alligators in Ice 2019. Please let us know if you would like Full DNGs to share. The Charlotte Observer The Weather Channel Nat Geo Wild

Posted by The Swamp Park on Thursday, January 24, 2019

