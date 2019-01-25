Multiple northeast schools closed due to flu outbreak

(WAFF) - Excessive absenteeism due to the flu is prompting multiple school systems to shut their doors until next week.
Marshall County Schools, and Boaz City Schools are closed Monday and Tuesday. Albertville City Schools are only closed Monday. They will resume classes Tuesday.
School officials are hoping that by taking a few days off it will allow this virus to die out.
In Albertville, staff members wiped desks, computers, anything anyone touches in an attempt to kill whatever flu virus may be present.
School officials made the decision to close the schools until next week after absenteeism rose from 10 to 13 percent because of the flu.
Boaz school officials said 10 percent of the students are out sick.
“Stay at home. Do not go to your friends house. Don’t gather in groups because this is where people usually end up catching a virus is when you’re in a group and everybody is coughing on each other so I would say just stay at home,” says Leanne Killion, a health science teacher at Albertville High School.
The Alabama Department of Public Health reports that northern and northeastern regions of the state have significant influenza activity this season.
Four influenza-like illness outbreaks were reported in Alabama between Jan. 6-12.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.