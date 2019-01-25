ADOC explains how Shoals human trafficker escaped prison

SPRINGVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Corrections has released new information about the escape of inmate Corey Davis.
WAFF 48 News is told Davis escaped the St. Clair Correctional Facility by hiding in a trailer used to transport furniture from the prison’s furniture factory.
We now know the trailer was taken to Montgomery with Davis inside.
The Department of Corrections says Davis escaped around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday and his escape wasn’t noticed for almost eight hours.
Three other inmates have been identified as suspects who helped Davis escape. The Department of Corrections is investigating why prison guards did not see him get into the trailer.
The Department of Corrections does not believe he’s still in the Montgomery area.
Davis was convicted of human trafficking in Florence and may have been sighted in the Lauderdale County area Thursday.
Authorities there are on high alert and say if you spot him call 911 and don’t approach him.
