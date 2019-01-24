AL family grapples with “out of the blue” cancer diagnosis

That was October 15, 2018, the day their lives changed forever. Goolsby, 41, was diagnosed with a severe infection in his abdominal wall, but more worrisome was a mass on his colon and two spots on his liver that doctors spotted in a CT scan. Several days later, the Goolsby family heard the news no one wants to receive. Kit had stage IV colon cancer, which had spread to his liver. The abdominal infection was unrelated to the cancer, but because he had no other symptoms, it allowed doctors to find the malignancy. Kit had no signs or symptoms of cancer. He was healthy, and had never been in the hospital.