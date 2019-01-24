Students begin classes at new Athens High School

ATHENS, AL (WAFF) - Students opened the doors to the new Athens High School for the first time Wednesday morning. The opening comes after weather delayed multiple construction projects around the school.
Students have spent the first half of the school year at the old Athens Middle School while the new building was completed.
Justin Smith, a teacher at the school, tells us he’s excited to see what’s to come for the school’s future.
“This is going to bring a lot to Athens and show what Athens can bring to the state of Alabama," Smith said. “Just show the hard work and dedication the students and teachers have put into this and just kind of put Athens on the map even more."
The building will house around 1,100 students. It includes state of the art science and engineering labs, a community safe room for severe weather, and a two-story library.
