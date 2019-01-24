State of the art simulation lab helps nurses prepare for emergency scenario’s

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - As technology continues to advance, Huntsville Hospital is showcasing a simulation lab that’s helping nurses across North Alabama.
The lab simulates a woman in labor and puts the nurses in different emergency scenario’s they could potentially encounter in the delivery room. There is a life-like woman and a baby. Nurses wanting to get hands-on experience can sign up for classes. Classes are typically held once every quarter.
Samantha Wall, coordinator over the simulation lab, says that most delivery room nurses encounter an emergency during birth once or twice a year.
“If they only encounter an emergency every one or two years, then they’re not honed in on how to respond quickly and accurately,” said Wall.
The lab uses beds, warmers, and computers that would typically be used during a delivery. “They’re able to operate how they would have to in an actual emergency in our unit,” said Wall.
If you’re interested in signing up for the class, you can find it on Huntsville Hospital’s website, just look for labor and delivery 101.
