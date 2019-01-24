Senate committee subpoenas Cohen to testify, reports say

(Gray News) - The Senate Intelligence Committee has subpoenaed Michael D. Cohen to testify in mid February, according to CNN.
Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer, said Wednesday he would postpone a highly anticipated public congressional hearing scheduled for Feb. 7.
He originally agreed to testify after he was sentenced to three years in prison for lying to Congress and other crimes.
Cohen acknowledged last wee that he had paid the owner of a technology services company to help fix results of an online poll to help the president as he considered a run for the office.
