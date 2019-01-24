Much colder Thursday with breezy winds

Mostly sunny skies are expected today with colder high temperatures in the low to mid 40s, winds will stay breezy out of the northwest between 5 and 15 miles per hour. A few more clouds will move in tonight but temperatures will be very cold, expect wind chills in the teens starting off Friday morning! Friday will be another quiet day with highs only in the 30s, wind chill values will linger in the 20s most of the day.