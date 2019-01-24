Much colder Thursday with breezy winds

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Patchy black ice will be possible for the morning commute, use caution when travelling and watch out for icy bridges and overpasses.
Mostly sunny skies are expected today with colder high temperatures in the low to mid 40s, winds will stay breezy out of the northwest between 5 and 15 miles per hour.
A few more clouds will move in tonight but temperatures will be very cold, expect wind chills in the teens starting off Friday morning! Friday will be another quiet day with highs only in the 30s, wind chill values will linger in the 20s most of the day.
The weekend is looking ok for now with temperatures just below average in the 40s to low 50s both Saturday and Sunday. Highs on Monday will be in the middle 50s with breezy conditions.
A clipper system will move in from the west overnight Monday into Tuesday morning, rain showers will possibly transition over to a wintry mix or light snow by Tuesday morning.
Check back for updates on this system as there is still some uncertainty to its timing and impacts on the Tennessee Valley. The long term trend for the end of January into February is a cold one!
