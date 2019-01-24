Marshall County Commission tours jail, sees needed repairs

GUNTERSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Marshall County Commissioners got a firsthand look at the county jail, a day after large amounts of contraband were confiscated from it.
But the needed repairs may only be a Band Aid.
“Well, we’ve got a lot of work to do,” said Marshall County Commission Chairman James Hutcheson.
“I wanted them to see the condition of the jail first hand and I think there was some eye opening moments,” said Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims.
Members of the county commission took a tour of the jail Wednesday morning and it’s didn’t take them long to see problems, and that’s after a contraband and jail cleanup just days ago.
“We’ve got some locks that aren’t working correctly, lights that aren’t working, overcrowding, bathroom really need some work,” said Marshall County Commissioner Ronny Shumate.
Inside commissioners could also see wiring pulled loose by inmates to charge cellphones and doors damaged by inmates among other things that had been left.
“Basically the lack of management issues, repairs that need to have been done several months ago maybe a year ago that haven’t been kept up to date,” said Hutcheson.
There's some good news.
“Told the sheriff we’ve had several meetings. Told him to get a contractor in here and the issues we need to fix let’s get them fixed,” said Hutcheson.
But the big question is it really time for a new jail? For now, baby steps.
“Well, you got to look at repairs first because we don’t have the money for the new jail. We’re going to do all we can but we’re limited in resources,” said Commissioner Shumate.
“We’re talking. At some point in time we’ll sit down and talk about it some more,” said Sheriff Sims.
