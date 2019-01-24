Marshall County Commission reinstates staff slots to increase deputies, correctional staff

GUNTERSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Marshall County sheriff’s officials are looking to beef up deputies both on the road and in the jail and on Wednesday they got some of their wishes.
Sheriff Phil Sims sought out eight new employees, but in the end the county commission granted him four.
Phil Sims appeared before the county commission for the first time Wednesday morning since taking office nine days ago.
Sims told commissioners that eight positions had been eliminated after the previous administration failed to fill the slots and was requesting those positions be opened again.
The commission agreed to a chief investigator, lieutenant deputy, sergeant deputy, and a sergeant in corrections.
Those positions are expected to be filled in the next few weeks.
Meanwhile, Sims is walking into a financial crisis with his overtime budget.
Sims found 80 percent of the sheriff’s department budget has been spent after the first three and a half months of the fiscal year and overtime in the jail is already over budget.
The commission sent the previous administration a letter back in November after noticing large amounts of overtime being used requesting they exercise caution in spending.
Now, that money is pretty much gone.
“I will be going back to the county commission and we’re already working on something now for a budget amendment and I’ll be asking for another amendment for extra money for the overtime line item. We’ve got to have overtime. It’s just something that we have to deal with,” said Sims.
As far as additional personnel, Commission Chairman James Hutcheson said they would review the situation in the next few months to see if more could be hired.
