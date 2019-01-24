Madison County authorities searching for driver of partially submerged car

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | January 24, 2019 at 4:00 PM CST - Updated January 24 at 4:47 PM

MADISON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Madison County authorities are looking for the driver of a car that was discovered partially submerged in a creek.

The car was discovered Thursday morning near the intersection of Murphy Hill and Grimwood Road.

The driver, who is believed to be a 57-year-old woman, has not been located. Authorities with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office report she was last seen wearing red polka dot pajama bottoms and a house coat with a tank top. Her name has not been released at this time.

The family of the driver has been contacted. Authorities are currently using drones, a helicopter and divers to conduct a search.

