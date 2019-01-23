Love ‘em or hate 'em, getting Sweethearts this Valentine’s will be really tough

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Depending on who you talk to, Sweethearts are the best part of Valentine’s Day or the worst.
But whether you love them or hate them, the conversation heart candy — and Valentine’s Day fixture — won’t be on store shelves this year.
That’s because the company that made Sweethearts, New England Confectionary Company (also known as Necco), went out of business in July.
Another candy company — Spangler, the makers of Dum-Dums ― acquired it at auction, and didn’t have time to produce Sweethearts in time for February.
If you love Sweethearts, you’re not alone.
In fact, Candystore.com reported that conversation hearts were the most popular Valentine’s Day candy in 2018.
The company that bought Necco hopes to have Sweethearts back on store shelves by 2020.
