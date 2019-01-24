Lawrence County, TN deputy honored

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A Lawrence County, Tennessee deputy is being recognized for saving the life of a woman who tried to commit suicide.
Deputy Ray Crane was dispatched to the Iron City community in a report of a female who was threatening to kill herself.
The deputy found her vehicle filling with exhaust. Deputy Crane forced the door open and pulled the woman out who was shaking and not responding well.
Deputy Crane was able to revive her and get her to a hospital.
Lawrence County Sheriff John Myers praised officer Deputy Crane saying “how he responded to a challenge is exemplary.”
