Juvenile from Madison Co. charged with making threat to Thompson High School

ALABASTER, AL (WBRC) - Alabaster police say a juvenile from Madison County has been charged with making a terrorist threat to Thompson High School in Alabaster.
Detective Josh Rauch said the threat was called in over the phone to the school on January 10. The Alabaster Police Department Criminal Investigations Division arrived on scene and began an investigation into the identity of the caller. During the investigation a juvenile from Madison County, Alabama was identified as the offender.
“You know, people think that they can call in with unknown phone number or blocked phone number. That is not the case, so we work to use the phone number to identify the caller,” he said.
The Huntsville Police Department helped them make that arrest. They can’t identify the caller because they’re a minor, but police want teenagers to know that doing this will come with serious consequences.
“We just want to make sure that they know this is not a laughing matter this is a serious matter this is a Class C felony. We take the types of threats very seriously and will continue to do so and make sure these people are brought to justice,” Rauch said.
Chief Curtis Rigney echoes the statement.
“Threats to schools will never be taken lightly. The Alabaster Police Department will do everything in its power to ensure the safety of our children,” said Chief Rigney.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.