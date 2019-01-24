Hard work stressed during Redstone Arsenal’s MLK observance

Anchor Kimberly Essex served as the guest interviewer, speaking to Reverend James Perkins. He is the first African American mayor of Selma and a well-known Civil Rights activist. Perkins championed the cause of voting rights in the 1960s; desegregation in the 1970s; technology education disparity in the 1990s; and illegal gun control, education quality and disparity, environmental injustice; and voter participation in the 2000s. He is the pastor of Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church in Selma.