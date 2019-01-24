Decatur City Schools to allow deferred payments for furloughed workers

DECATUR, AL (WAFF) - The government shutdown is entering its 34th day and now schools in the Tennessee Valley are starting to step in to help.
Decatur City Schools is offering assistance to parents of students who may be affected by the shutdown.
The school system sent out a recorded message to parents, saying they would help them with expenses such as class fees, lunch money, and field trips if needed.
The district’s plan is not to waive the fees, but to defer them and work out some kind of payment arrangement in the meantime.
Read more at the Decatur Daily.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.