CRIME STOPPERS: Man steals wallet at Athens church

ATHENS, AL (WAFF) - Athens police are asking for your help catching a church crook.
Athens police say, during bible study at Emmanuel Baptist Church on Dec. 5, a woman left her wallet in the fellowship hall. A man saw the wallet, snatched it up and left the church in a gray Pontiac Grand Prix. The car’s passenger side headlight was out.
Investigators say a gift card that was taken from the victim's wallet was used at the Walmart in Hampton Cove later tat night.
If you recognize this man, call Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers at 256-53-CRIME.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.