Brooks & Dunn, Kid Rock added to Rock the South lineup

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Four country music artists have been confirmed for the 2018 Rock the South music festival in Cullman.
Florida Georgia Line, Kid Rock, Brooks & Dunn and Mitchell Tenpenny will perform at what organizers call “the biggest party in the South."
The Rock the South concert began as a way to help out after tragic tornadoes struck.
Rock the South is partnering with Pepsi, AT&T, iHeartRadio and Firestone just to name a few.
Rock the South will from May 31 - June 1 in Cullman. AL.
For more information on Rock the South click here.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.