Brooks & Dunn, Kid Rock added to Rock the South lineup

The Rock the South concert began as a way to help out after tragic tornadoes struck.

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | January 22, 2019 at 9:35 AM CST - Updated January 24 at 1:31 PM

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Four country music artists have been confirmed for the 2018 Rock the South music festival in Cullman.

Florida Georgia Line, Kid Rock, Brooks & Dunn and Mitchell Tenpenny will perform at what organizers call “the biggest party in the South."

Y’all, it was meant to be… Florida Georgia Line is heading back to Cullman, Alabama to join us for this year's #RocktheSouth! Who is ready to roll AND win free tickets to the #BiggestPartyinTheSouth?? LIKE + SHARE this post for a chance to win two Ultimate VIP Tickets and a Camping Package! One winner announced 1/23.

Posted by Rock the South on Tuesday, January 22, 2019

Rock the South is partnering with Pepsi, AT&T, iHeartRadio and Firestone just to name a few.

Rock the South will from May 31 - June 1 in Cullman. AL.

