Albertville, Fayetteville schools closed due to flu epidemic

(WAFF) - Albertville City Schools are closed Friday and Monday, citing the flu epidemic.
Albertville school officials say 13 percent of the student body was absent Thursday.
Fayetteville City Schools are also closed Friday due to influenza. About 260 students are out sick.
Other regions in north Alabama are also seeing increases in the flu. Dr. Karen Landers of ADPH says there has been an increase in the Shoals and parents need to take precautions.
The Alabama Department of Public Health reports that northern and northeastern regions of the state have significant influenza activity this season.
Four influenza-like illness outbreaks were reported in Alabama between Jan. 6-12.
“The most important message parents need to be aware of is the influenza vaccine should be given to all children 6 months of age and older. Again, the influenza vaccine may not be perfect, but it does provide some protection for children," said Landers.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.