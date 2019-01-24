AL authorities search for escaped St. Clair Correctional inmate from Lauderdale County

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Corrections are searching for an inmate who escaped the St. Clair Correctional Facility central Alabama on Wednesday.
Investigators tell us Corey Aris Davis escaped the St. Clair Correctional Facility on Wednesday.
Davis is serving a life sentence for human trafficking.
Prosecutors say he used a dating app to kidnap three women and force them to perform sex acts.
One woman was found tied up and gagged in the basement of an abandoned house.
Our news partners at the Times Daily, were in the courtroom as Davis reached a plea agreement back in November 2017.
Right now, we do not know how he was able to escape from Saint Clair, which is a medium security prison in Springville which is between Birmingham and Gadsden.
If you see the Corey Davis or have information that may lead to his recapture, please contact Alabama Department of Corrections.
