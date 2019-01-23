Windy Advisory & Widespread Rain Wednesday

WIND ADVISORY in effect through 3:00 PM CST for sustained winds between 15-25 mph, winds can gust over 35 mph from time to time.
Scattered rain will become more widespread by mid to late morning with some isolated thunder possible, expect rain accumulation between 1” to 2” in most locations. High temperatures will be close to 60 degrees before rapidly falling off later tonight.
Skies will clear overnight with morning low temperatures in the upper 20s. Mostly sunny skies will be expected on Thursday with colder high temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Friday will be another quiet day with highs only in the 30s!
The weekend is looking quiet for now with temperatures just below average in the 40s to low 50s both Saturday and Sunday.
Highs on Monday will be in the middle 50s with breezy conditions before a clipper system moves in from the west, rain showers will possibly transition over to a wintry mix or light snow late Monday night into Tuesday, check back for updates on this system. The long term trend for the end of January into February is a cold one!
