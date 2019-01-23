Volunteers needed for homeless population count in the Shoals

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) - The homeless care council of Northwest Alabama is looking for volunteers to help with their “point in time count” on January 31.
This is essentially a count of the homeless population in the surrounding area.
The care council helps to fund service organizations and homeless shelters across six counties.
Organizers say the count helps them get a better idea of which services are needed in the community.
You can learn more about the Homeless Care Council and how to volunteer by visiting their Facebook page.
The survey is set to be taken on January 31 in Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Marion, and Winston Counties.
