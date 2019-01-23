Shakedown at Marshall County Jail uncovers large amounts of contraband

GUNTERSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - There’s a new sheriff in town in Marshall County and his goal is to get the jail under control.
A weekend shakedown yielded a copious amount of contraband.
Sheriff Phil Sims is setting a new tone. The previous sheriff said low pay was preventing him from keeping a full staff.
Nine days into a new administration, Sheriff Sims says the all positions are staffed except two.
“I’m happy to say we do have inmate compliance right now which is a good thing and that was our goal from day one,” said Sims.
A shakedown during the weekend a variety of contraband items including makeshift knives, tattoo making devices, tobacco, and drugs including methamphetamine and heroin. They also found rope made from trash bags.
“It’s also a weapon because it can be made to choke somebody or choke corrections officers,” said Sims.
Sheriff Sims had said there would be greater cooperation with area police departments and that happened with their assistance in obtaining the goal of Operation Clean Sweep.
“They need to know who is in charge of this county jail,” said Sims.
The sheriff's says they've cleaned the jail and are making repairs and putting in new policies to minimize contraband getting in the jail.
“Trustees no longer roam the building or the lot without an escort from a corrections officer or deputy,” said Sims.
Sheriff Sims also suspended jail privileges including visitation, television, and some commissary items which are slowly being restored.
“If you act right and do right you can get your privileges. Like I said, this is not a Holiday Inn. We’re running a county jail,” said Sims.
Sheriff Sims says there will be future searches that will be random and unannounced.
But Sheriff’s officials say they’re finding huge safety and security concerns about the jail. They’re finding jail doors that are broke and cannot be secured.
During the shakedown, Sheriff’s officials say an excessive amount of junk was found in the cells which had to be thrown out.
It was so much that it filled the dumpsters and they had to call in a city garbage truck to haul it away.
Further examination revealed some doors had been broken for the sole purpose of hiding contraband.
Sheriff’s officials say they found wires from the kiosks were pulled out so that it could be used to charge cell phones that had been illegally brought into the jail.
Sheriff’s officials say they also had to clean up surveillance cameras in the jail where inmates had thrown wet toilet paper to cover them and obstruct the camera view of the jailers.
Sheriff’s officials hope to address these security issues with the county commission in the near future.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.