Rising number of people getting the flu in the Shoals

COLBERT COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Dr. Karen Landers says we are seeing numbers rising in the amount of kids getting the flu in the Shoals.
She says right now parents need to take all the precautions to make sure your kid does not get sick.
“Right now we are seeing a fairly high percentage of influenza like activity in Northern Alabama and Northeastern Alabama,” said Landers.
In Colbert County, Mars Hill Elementary School has sent several students home with flu-like symptoms this past week.
Landers says parents need to be proactive.
“The most important message parents need to be aware of is the influenza vaccine should be given to all children 6 months of age and older. Again, the influenza vaccine may not be perfect, but it does provide some protection for children," said Landers.
Landers says parents need to talk too their kids and remind them to wash their hands, use tissue to cover their cough, and don’t bit into anyone else’s food to avoid contamination.
