Reports: Cadillac Williams returning to Auburn as running backs coach

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - According to Inside the Auburn Tigers a former Auburn star will return to the plains as a member of the coaching staff. Carnell “Cadillac” Williams is reportedly going to be the Tigers new running backs coach.
Williams was a standout in the early 2000′s for the Tigers. He played on the 2004 undefeated team before being drafted by Tampa Bay.
Williams will replace Tim Horton who has moved to an off the field role for the Tigers according to Opelika-Auburn Now.
Auburn Football hasn’t released an official notice of Williams' hiring yet but did tweet this photo.
Cadillac was a fan favorite while playing for the Tigers and broke Bo Jackon’s career touchdown record and finished his collegiate career with 3,831 rushing yards and 45 touchdowns. He also holds a single season touchdown record for 2003 with 17 touchdowns.
Williams received NFL offensive rookie of the year honors after his 2005 season. His NFL career ended after the 2011 season with Rams where he was a back-up runner for Steven Jackson.
Since his NFL days Williams has spent time serving as an offensive graduate assistant at the University of West Georgia and as an offensive coordinator at a high school in Florida and with a semi-pro football team out of Birmingham.