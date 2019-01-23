NAACP send letter to Madison County Chairman asking for changes

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Members of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund have written a letter to the Madison County Chairman asking for changes to be made in the way the 7 commissioners are elected.
Some of the members say they also have questions and concerns, so this letter will be discussed. There are 7 members of the commission, 6 are caucasian and one is African American.
JesHenry Malone is the commissioner of district 6 in Madison County and he's aware of the letter from the NAACP that was Wednesday.
“Their concern and also would be my concern is to make sure that the votes that are cast by any citizen in Madison County has the same weight, especially when it comes to countywide issues,” said Malone.
According to the letter more than 70 percent of eligible voters in district 6 are African American and it’s the only district where African Americans have a majority. Commissioner Malone also recognizes the difference.
“The way that the lines are drawn now, the way that the density is in District 6 it makes our district really unique, so if you have a district that is completely comprised or mainly comprised of one race with respect to the way the rest of the commission is set up, it may have the desperate effect of minimizing your vote going forward,” said Malone.
Chairman Dale Strong says the Madison County Commission have more members then most to help make representation fair.
“Many of the commissions rather than 7, they’re 5. I think that this commission fairly represents the people of Madison County while the districts run in about districts of about 54,000 people,” said Strong.
He’s read the letter and he say’s if anyone has a problem with the commission or the commissions that represent them, they need to make sure their voice is heard.
“I think Madison County is well represented and every 4 years if it’s not, the people of this county that can participate in this republic and change it,” said Strong.
Members of the NAACP want a written response by the end of the month from Dale Strong. They also want to schedule a face to face meeting. If you want to read the letter members of the NAACP have sent the Madison County Commission, here’s the link. https://www.naacpldf.org/wp-content/uploads/Ltr-to-Madison-Cty-Cmmn.pdf
