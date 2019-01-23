Madison County commissioners discuss $2.5 million refund

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Members of the Madison County Commission are still debating what to do with the $2.5 million refund they received when the Madison County school board decided not to build a new High School.
The county commissioners met Wednesday and they all say the county has a lot of needs, but apparently a new school isn't one of them, so it's back to the drawing board for the commissioners with more money to spend.
You may remember 2 weeks ago, during the last commission meeting commissioner Craig Hill proposed the money be split 8 ways and have each commissioner decide how they want to use the money and have a portion go towards the service center that will be built near the WAFF 48 News Station.
During Wednesday’s meeting that plan was axed because the money has to be used a certain way and can't be left to each commissioner individually. For example, from the budget only 50 percent can be spent on road infrastructure and improvements, so there are rules when it comes to spending. The chairman says it doesn't take long to spends a couple million dollars.
"2.5 million while it sounds like a bunch of money, it's a limited amount whenever it cost you about 58,000 to pave a one mile road in Madison County. You start looking at additional personnel or building a services center to meet our needs, a couple million dollars is very limited on how far it will go. We're very we've got it in reserve,” said Strong.
We asked Chairman Strong, why not keep the money refunded for when and it’s time to build another school? He said with so many needs and expensive projects already in the works it doesn’t make sense to save the money and wait. He says when and if that time comes, the commission will come up with a new plan.
