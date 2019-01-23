Hazel Green football coach leaving for Dothan job

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Hazel Green High School head football coach Smitty Grider is leaving north Alabama for a job in Dothan.
The news was first reported by the Dothan Eagle. The report adds that Grider will be the head coach of the newly consolidated Dothan High School.
Grider, who was hired at Hazel Green at the start of 2018, will leave after just one season with the Trojans.
Hazel Green went 4-7 in 2018 and 4-1 in region play. The season ended with a 42-14 playoff loss to Oxford.
WAFF has reached out to Madison County Schools for a comment on an interim coach.
