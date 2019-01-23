First day for drivers after bridge demolition begins

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Now that the demolition of the downtown 59/20 bridges in Birmingham has begun, drivers are learning to navigate the new traffic flow.
"Well it has gone extremely well. We think, based on the flow of traffic this morning, we've been very excited about how the traffic has maneuvered, the adjustments that motorists have made," said DeJarvis Leonard, ALDOT Regional Engineer.
The construction of the new bridges is expected to take 14 months. However, ALDOT has built in incentives for the contractor to finish early: $250,000 per day for every day the project is completed ahead of schedule.
"He can earn up to 15 million dollars, which will be a total of 60 days, that he can shave off of the contract. And the contractor wants to get all 15 million,” said Leonard laughing.
If the contractor were to go over 14 months, they would owe ALDOT $250,000 per day.
