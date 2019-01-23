Driver in fatal motorcycle crash charged with murder

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -The Madison County District Attorney’s Office confirms 39-year-old Jerome Leon Leslie was booked on a murder charge stemming from a fatal motorcycle crash two-years ago.
In September of 2017, Leslie hit and killed 33-year-old, motorcyclist, Ronald Creech of Toney, on Triana Boulevard at Village Drive.
Creech died from injuries sustained in the accident at the hospital. Leslie was uninjured.
