Driver in the car accident that killed 3 high school students turns herself in

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -According to Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Conolly, Kate Boggus, the driver of the car that killed three Wilson High-School Students last year has turned herself in.
She is being charged with three counts of manslaughter and one count of assault for the car crash that killed three Wilson High School Kids.
The wreck happened last April and killed Braden Turner, 17, Coby Hines, 16, and Tyler Nelson, 16.
The driver, Kate Boggus, 16, and passenger Kaylee McGee, 16, were also injured in the crash.
