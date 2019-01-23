Businesses, passengers show support for unpaid airport workers at HSV

“If they didn’t come to work, we wouldn’t have the security and we couldn’t allow people to continue fly. If the tower weren’t operational, then there’s no one directing those flights,” Kuner said. “They do see that people appreciate them. When you’re walking through the airport, you can see passengers giving them a thumbs up and they’re being very kind and courteous when they go through the TSA procedures so it’s just nice to see that kind of care and give back.”