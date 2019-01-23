Blue Origin breaking ground in Huntsville Friday

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Blue Origin is set to break ground on its Huntsville rocket engine plant this week.
The company selected the Rocket City to build its BE-4 engine after landing a contract with United Launch Alliance. Groundbreaking for this facility will be on Friday
The BE-4 will power the first stage of ULA’s new Vulcan rocket that will replace the Atlas V.
The company, owned by Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, moved its east and west coast operations to Huntsville’s Industrial Park off Pulaski Pike near Toyota. The company says it plans to hire 800 new employees.
The new massive rocket engine plant will eventually employ around 400 people.
Blue Origin’s Huntsville factory represents a $200 million capital investment.
