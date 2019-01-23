Alleged drive-by shooting under investigation in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Huntsville police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting report.
According to police, the victim said he was walking out of his apartment in the 2000 block of Clinton Avenue when a silver car drove by and shot him once in the leg. The victim said he does not know who it was that shot him but was evasive to other questions, according to investigators.
The offender was last seen going eastbound towards Seminole Drive.
The victim was transported with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say there was no visible scene anywhere in the area.
No suspect is in custody at this time.
