Saints owner Gayle Benson issues statement to frustrated fans

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WAFB) - New Orleans Saints owner, Gayle Benson, issued a statement to the team, the city, and frustrated fans after the Saints' heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
The New Orleans Saints posted her full statement to Facebook Monday.
“Sunday’s result is still difficult to accept for all of us,” the statement read.
Benson said she is “thoroughly disappointed” by the events that led to the outcome of the NFC Championship game. That “event” was a glaring non-call on an obvious pass interference late in the fourth quarter that could’ve sent the top-seeded Saints to the Super Bowl.
“The truth is we are more than team and fans - we are a family. As a family we celebrate together, support each other and sometimes suffer together,” Benson continued.
The non-call has sparked criticism from Saints fan and football fans around the country, some calling it one of the worst officiating blunders in NFL history. Benson says she’s been in touch with the NFL and will “aggressively pursue changes” in their policies.
“I do not believe there is any debate, however, that we truly have the most inspiring, committed and passionate fans in all of professional sports,” she said.
