Orange Beach mayor: Gulf Beaches look for Spring Break business

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon says the city of Orange Beach has bounced back and have had record years ever since the 2011.
They have several different attractions and accommodations for families and Spring Breakers that want to come and visit.
They are also the fifth largest city in Alabama according to Kennon.
Kennon says the city of Orange Beach has made a decision to be a family-value and traditional city.
“We made the stand if you come to Orange Beach, you will behave, if you don’t you go to jail,” said Kennon.
Kennon says the families appreciated Orange Beach have the structure and environment they have.
