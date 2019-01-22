Opiate addiction forum this Thursday in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - There were more than 70 opiate-related deaths in Huntsville-Madison County in 2018. It is a problem that knows no age, race or sex. It is a problem that will not go away unless we work together.
A community-wide forum sponsored by the FBI Citizens Alumni Academy, the FBI and the DEA will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Huntsville High School auditorium.
The event will also show a screening of the documentary “Chasing the Dragon: The Life of an Opiate Addict.”
The forum will address where we are, as a community and a state, in combating this addiction.
WAFF-48 News anchor Liz Hurley will moderate a panel discussion. The public is invited to come and ask questions.
