Murder trial testimony continues in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Testimony in a Franklin County murder trial will continue on Tuesday morning as prosecutors try to prove Jason Green killed his girlfriend back in 2011.
We’re expecting to hear from several investigators who say Jason Green’s story doesn’t add up.
Green is accused of killing his girlfriend Shay Ledlow. He claims she shot herself after an argument.
Several investigators have already testified that photos and evidence at the scene do not indicate a suicide.
They say the scene actually looked staged. Green initially pled guilty to manslaughter several years ago, but last year, a Franklin County judge granted him a new trial.
He said his attorney misled him about his sentencing back then.
Times Daily reports that the prosecution is expected to finish their case this week and then it will be time for the defense to present their case.
Read more at Times Daily.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.