Madison County man arrested for murder

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -The Madison County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division arrested Larry Lee Jones, a 62 year old black male, for murder.
The arrest comes after the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1500 Block of Yarborough Road on January 19, 2019 to the report of a shooting in progress around 7:45pm.
When deputies arrived they found Eric Arredondo a 28 year old Hispanic male with a gunshot wound on the front porch of the location. HEMSI and County Fire EMS personnel attempted life saving measures but were unsuccessful and the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Jones a resident of the location was detained and transported to Criminal Investigation Division where he was interviewed and subsequently arrested for murder and booked into the Madison County Jail on $30000.00 bond.
Jones was released on bond on January 20, 2019. No other details are being released at this time.
