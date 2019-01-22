’I was at the right place at the right time’: HPD K-9 helps foil gas station robbery

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A Huntsville policeman and his K-9 partner, Koda, helped put an end to a robbery in progress at a Huntsville gas station early Monday morning.
Huntsville police officials say Joseph Jones, 22, broke into an Exxon gas station on University Drive near Old Monrovia Road just after midnight.
“I was shocked, man, to see everything messed up," a store employee told WAFF 48 News. “He got a lot of cigarettes.”
Jones spent most of his time gathering packs of cigarettes, money from the cash register, loose change sitting around and trying to unsuccessfully pry open an ATM.
His biggest hurdle was himself. Jones spent nearly 15 minutes fumbling around the store, that when police finally arrived he was still there.
“I was surprised by how long he was in there," officer Douglas Moore said.
Moore, along with his K-9 partner, was the first responding officer on scene. Once the alarm company contacted police, Moore, who happened to be down the road, parked out back before heading to the door. “I ran back and got my dog once I saw that the person was still inside," he said,
Moments later when backup arrived, in surveillance video, you can see Moore and Koda give commands that eventually led to Jones easy arrest.
“The energy coming out of me, it goes down my leash into him. He feels it and I feel it and he’s just ready to go," Moore said.
Jones was booked into the Madison County Jail for burglary in the third degree.
