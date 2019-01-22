3 Huntsville schools on state’s failing schools list

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Education has released its latest list of failing public schools, as required by the Alabama Accountability Act.
Students at schools on the list are allowed to transfer to non-failing public or private schools with their families being eligible for a tax credit to help pay for tuition.
Statewide, there were 76 schools on the list, up one from 2018.
Three from Huntsville City Schools are on the list: Jemison High School, Lakewood Elementary School, Ronald McNair 7-8
Lakewood’s inclusion is new this year.
Lee High School got off the list in 2018.
See the full list here.
