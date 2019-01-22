Huntsville Salvation Army extending hours during cold front

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Temperatures once again have been close to below freezing Monday. If you're looking for a way to stay warm or if you don't want to pay a high utility bill, the Salvation Army on Seminole Drive in Huntsville is changing normal procedures to help you out.
As we deal with the freezing temperatures the Salvation Army will remain open 24/7. The Shelter where you can sleep opens at 6:30, until then you can stay at their dining hall which is the closest building from the street. When the shelter closes and everyone has to leave the dining hall will then open up immediately.
The Salvation Army is a warming station for everyone looking to stay safe by getting warm. In addition to the heat, the Salvation Army will also feed you 3 meals. Breakfast starts at 5:45, lunch starts at noon and dinner starts at 5:20.
"We try to provide a service to help those in need. Our motto, what we say is, we like to do the most good and that's what we try to do for the community,” said John Craft, Salvation Army kitchen manager.
John says there are no requirements if you want to get warm in the dining hall. But if you want to stay at the shelter there are 2 requirements. You must have a photo I-D and you have to pass a breathalyzer test.
