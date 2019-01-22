Huntsville Mayor’s MLK award met with backlash

The mayor responded, saying “Just last week, we were talking about a road going across A&M’s campus connecting it to the parkway so we could have a hotel up at Alabama A&M. We’re talking about industry coming in like Aerojet Rocketdyne and Facebook. We’re talking about MLK being extended so we that we have a Northern Bypass. We’re talking a new library, more parks. We want to make sure that we take care of every part of this city.”